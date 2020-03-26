Global blockchain-based investment and digital banking ecosystem Smartlands has today launched a funding round on Seedrs to sell 2.53% of equity stake at a pre-money valuation of £15,400,000.

Currently in private mode, early investors in the campaign will get priority access and receive a unique golden Smartee co-owner payment card – a Smartlands-powered digital banking-like service that will provide opportunities for operations in fiat and digital currencies.

In the event that shares remain available post-private sale, the campaign will open to the general public.

Ilia Obraztsov, CEO at Smartlands said: “We have already delivered the first blockchain-based property tokenisation campaign under UK regulations and developed state-of-the-art proprietary technology for raising capital via issuance of digital shares based on the legal framework developed entirely in-house. Now we are excited to launch our first funding round with Seedrs to fuel our further growth. Priority access will be given to our community members, along with individuals and organisations who have been considering investing in Smartlands”.

Smartlands will use the capital to expand the internal engineering team, funding a freemium model for customers in 2020.

Yaroslava Tkalich, CMO at Smartlands adds: “Today, Smartlands hosts a 16,000-strong community with over 11,000 wallets opened. We have over 30 investment projects in the pipeline and we plan on continuing to be involved in the most lucrative asset classes: real estate, agriculture, private equity, commodities, and fintech. One of the upcoming projects will be tokenisation of a luxury London residential property in collaboration with UK Sotheby’s International Realty.”

In order to create a holistic global investment and digital banking ecosystem, Smartlands is launching Smartee – a Smartlands-powered digital banking-like service with contactless payment cards, current EUR, GBP, USD and digital currencies accounts, exchange, p2p lending, credit lines and global infrastructure for payment processing and fund transfers.

Smartlands is also open to direct private placements.