Smartr365 and HSBC highlight Open Banking solutions as crucial factor in mortgage technology development

Mortgage technology specialist Smartr365 recently hosted an exclusive event in conjunction with HSBC to explore the ever-evolving landscape of the mortgage technology market.

The event, which took place on Tuesday, 20th June in Canary Wharf, focussed on the future of the mortgage journey through a fully digital, frictionless and customer-led process with tools that are able to streamline operations on all sides.

Using the full functionality of HSBC’s Innovation Centre, including an LED wall, interactive floor projection, and Zoom Room, attendees were able to experience live, interactive demonstrations of Smartr365’s open banking solution.

Chris Pearson, Head of Intermediary Mortgages at HSBC, spoke at the event, highlighting the importance of backing industry initiatives that will ensure a more seamless, efficient mortgage journey for both brokers and customers.

Following the event, Nationwide, the world’s largest building society, approved the market roll out of open banking via Smartr365’s platform, promising clients a minimised risk of fraud and errors, as well as significant timesaving benefits.

Conor Murphy, CEO and Founder, Smartr365 said: “This event facilitated an insightful, industry-focussed discussion on the future of mortgage technology, and was a great opportunity for Smartr365 and HSBC to showcase the role that open banking plays in transforming the sector.

“The broker community is a crucial part of this transformation process. We encourage all advisers who are looking to expand their digital offering to join our network of over 3,500 users by getting in touch with our team to learn how mortgage technology tools, such as Smartr365’s homebuyer app, can boost efficiency within their business.”