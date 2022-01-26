Smith & Williamson announces partnership with Innovate Finance

Smith & Williamson has agreed a year-long partnership with Innovate Finance to provide its members with professional and financial services insights to help them grow and develop their businesses.

Innovate Finance is the independent industry body that represents and advances the global fintech community in the UK. Its mission is to accelerate the UK’s leading role in the financial services sector by directly supporting the next generation of technology-led innovators.

Within the partnership, Smith & Williamson and Innovate Finance will collaborate on a series of events and thought-leadership insights for members including findings from a survey on key fintech themes, including collaboration between start-ups and institutions. The programme will build on Smith & Williamson’s existing work with a wide range of fast-growth fintech businesses and their founders through to maturity, exit and beyond. Smith & Williamson’s offering combines investment management and professional services, which means it is well placed to develop deep relationships with businesses and their founders.

Tom Shave, Head of Fintech at Smith & Williamson commented: “We passionately support fintech’s drive for stellar growth, to disrupt established players and ultimately to change the face of finance. The partnership we have agreed with Innovate Finance will enable us to work with even more fintech firms and their founders. Innovate Finance has an unrivalled position in the fintech community and we look forward to working closely with the team and its members over the year ahead.”

Parveen Dhanda, Ecosystem Director at Innovate Finance added: “We are delighted to welcome Smith & Williamson into our membership community, and look forward to working with them to support our Fintech members on their scaling and partnership journeys.”