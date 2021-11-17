X

X

So what is a Follow-on Fund? Catch up on GBI Magazine’s webinar to find out

Peter WilsonbyPeter Wilson
November 17, 2021
in Events, GBI, News, Sponsored
Catch up now on an in-depth discussion of Follow-on Funds in the EIS world – what are these funds, what do they offer, how do they minimise risk, and what return can investors expect from such a fund?

Chair Martin Fox was joined by the esteemed Fred Soneya from Haatch Ventures and Sanjeev Gordhan from Newable.

Martin opened his questions by quoting OECD research indicating that the UK ranks third in the world for Start-Up businesses, but when it comes to scaling companies and growing them into sizable institutions, the UK slips down into 13th. Follow-on investment plays a key role in this story and our experts help explain why its so important, and how investors can get involved.

The in-depth discussion includes vital information for advisers looking at follow-on investment.

Click here to hear Martin, Fred and Sanjeev discuss the following:

  • What do EIS funds offer, how do they minimise risk, and what returns can investors expect from such a fund?
  • What is an EIS Follow on Fund? And a scale up fund?
  • How are they different from each other and from a standard EIS fund?
  • What are the realistic returns from these fund?

Click here to watch the Follow-on Fund webinar 

