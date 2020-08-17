@peter_IFAMAG reads Twitter so you don’t have to.

The N26 Works Council’s gave updates via Twitter following a turbulent week. SoftBank doubles down on its WeWork investment, after spectacular fall from grace for unicorn start-up. The Centre for Economic Performance looks to previous recessions to help navigate current economic turmoil.

SoftBank doubles down on WeWork investment.

N26 Works Council begins organising elections. Get up to date on the startling story from last week, here.

Thanks to everyone for your support, especially the employees who came to the meetings, and @verdi_TKIT_BB + @IGMetall_Berlin for supporting on short notice. Now we will focus on organizing fair elections inside N26, so you may not hear from us. Worker's rights are good for all! — Works Council @ N26 (@worker291) August 15, 2020

London School of Economics’ Centre for Economic Performance publish analysis of the UK recession.

Latest report from @CEP_LSE compares the impact of the Covid-19 recession to the previous three recessions https://t.co/TKVCLbOBD9 — Helen Ward (@Helen_Ward1) August 17, 2020

A record number of houses in the UK bought and sold in July and early August, Reuters reports.

Britons bought and sold a record number of homes between mid July and early August as pent-up demand from the coronavirus lockdown and a desire to leave London bucked the usual summer slowdown, industry data showed https://t.co/4x1XSCP5HO — Reuters UK (@ReutersUK) August 17, 2020

Robert Collins shares some fascinating insights into Revolut’s cryptocurrency investments.

And finally, S&P 500 futures near record highs.

S&P 500 futures around half a percent from a new all-time high pic.twitter.com/jf8AN5eREV — David Ingles (@DavidInglesTV) August 17, 2020

