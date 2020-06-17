The Society of Later Life Advisers – SOLLA – has appointed Jack & Grace to rethink its social media strategy and manage its content and platforms.

SOLLA is a not-for-profit organisation which helps older people and their families to find trusted accredited financial advisers. It needed an agency that understands the later life sector and is used to tackling big social issues.

Jack & Grace is a communications and impact relations agency. Working with charities, not-for-profits, local authorities, government agencies and businesses that have strong ethical values, Jack & Grace helps tell the stories that matter.

Tish Hanifan, founder and joint chair of SOLLA, said: “We’re a consumer-facing organisation founded to ensure older people and their families find specialist later life financial advisers – experts who really understand their market and needs.

“We need a communications partner that understands the later life sector and isn’t afraid to challenge the status quo – Jack & Grace was the natural choice for us.”

Nyree Ambarchian, co-founder of Jack & Grace, said: “We only work with organisations that value people, planet and profit equally.

“As an organisation that puts social purpose front and centre, we’re thrilled to be supporting SOLLA’s social strategy and delivery, using communications as a force for good.

“We’ll help SOLLA to explore campaigns on the gender pension gap and what the Coronavirus Act means for older people and social care.”