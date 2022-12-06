Solving the content conundrum

As we look forward to 2023, you might be looking to review your content. If you like the idea of emailing your clients a regular newsletter, but you want to send them something engaging, where do you start? Faith Liversedge has some ideas.

Hands up, who ran a marathon this year? Did you hire someone new? Or win an award?

If so that’s great. But did you tell your clients?

If you like the idea of sending your clients a regular newsletter, but you’re worried about what to say, then don’t be.

Personal anecdotes like these are by far the most read when it comes to sending newsletters. ‘People buy people’ as the adage goes, and clients love finding out more about you as a business, as a team, or even just you.

In addition, these snippets serve to promote your overall message in a positive light – despite the last 12 months of political, economic, and market strife, you can show them that everything is tickety-boo with you: business is booming, they’re in safe hands, and they made the right decision to work with you.

But you’re probably thinking that you can’t just send them an ‘Aren’t we wonderful?’ email every month.

And you’re right. So let’s backtrack.

These personal anecdotes are certainly worth making a note of, storing up, and adding to the end of your newsletter to make it a personal, engaging email that people will read.

But to send something really valuable that your clients will appreciate, you need to start with something else: something that’s more about them.

A short article that informs, engages and supports clients on their long-term journey with you will work wonders for your newsletter (and your website). But where do you start?

Useful content

Writing posts that answer your target audience’s questions is a great place to begin.

What have they spoken about recently? What’s keeping them awake at night? How do you solve those issues for them? This information is going to form the basis of your content.

The reason this content is so interesting is that it’s personal and authentic – it’s about what you’re really doing for people behind the scenes. It shows the value of your advice because it reminds them of all the good things you’ve done for them and continue to do. It also reminds clients about aspects of your services they may not be aware of.

So a great place to begin is making a note of all the questions clients ask you – for example, ‘Should I pay off my mortgage?’, ‘How can I gift money to my children?’ or even… ‘Why should I come for a review?’ Make a note of what clients are experiencing too. By way of an example here, perhaps a client of yours was recently targeted by a WhatsApp scam – this is a great basis for a cautionary tale about

how important it is to look out for scammers and what clients can do to protect themselves. You could add helpful links to external articles and advice from Action Fraud for example.

Hopefully you can see just how effective this kind of engaging, tailored, relevant information can be, and how it can help to strengthen your client relationships. And because it’s being sent via email, it’s very easy for clients to forward to friends and family, thereby making email newsletters an effective referral tool.

The other great thing about this content is that it’s also suitable for prospects. And this is where things get even more interesting.

Content for clients and prospects

A great way to leverage your content is to post it on your blog as well as include it in your newsletter. This helps your website in terms of search engine optimisation too.

How? Well, the way search engines like Google work is that they want to deliver the most up-to-date, relevant websites to a person’s enquiry. Having fresh content on your site is one way of showing Google that you’re a reliable source of accurate information.

However, you can’t fake it.

It may be tempting to copy and paste templated content that’s been provided en masse, but Google is wise to this and will penalise sites that repost content that already appears elsewhere on the internet.

Original, bespoke content is what Google is looking for, preferably ‘long-form’ content (pieces that are at least 500 words) and content that’s in-depth and personalised, that they can’t get elsewhere.

How often should you send this content?

I recommend at least a monthly email, but I’ve noticed that fortnightly works well too.

What’s clear is that an email sent every six months isn’t going to make much headway. A regular email gives clients something to look forward to and keeps you top of mind.

Regularly posting onto your website is best practice too.

If this sounds time consuming, don’t worry, there are ways round this: throughout the month, make a note of thoughts, ideas, links to articles that relate to that month’s topic. Once a month, dictate your article into a Dictaphone app such as Google Speechnotes. Edit those notes into your piece.

Even better, talk to someone like me who will ghost write the piece quickly and professionally for you, including the relevant search terms that are going to help your article to get noticed.

Examine the data

Finally, remember to keep an eye on your email statistics. Take a look at open rates and the number of people who are clicking on your stories. This will tell you what they’re interested in, and what they want to hear more of, and help to inform future emails.

In my experience you’ll also get a lot of direct replies from clients with feedback, questions, or even additional business. As I said before, regular emails keep you top of mind – when that client pays off their mortgage and has a chunk of spare cash at their disposal, it’s likely they’ll hit ‘reply’ asking what they should do with it.

With email marketing, it really is all win-win – a perfect scenario for a happy New Year.