Despite murmurings of overvaluation in the US, global markets are broadly recovering from Coronavirus crisis. Lisa Moyle asks if innovation is impossible at incumbent banks, whilst top news stories of the day focus on Sunday trading and the state of facial recognition technology.

Check out Lisa Moyles lunch time debate with FinTech Talents.

Is innovation impossible at incumbent banks? Check out the lunchtime debate #FTT20Virtual – the struggle is real @leimer Rita Martins @HSBC_UK Alex Bannister @Nationwide Elliot Limb @Mambu_com Christian Hull @BNYMellon Roshan Rohatgi @Natwest @FinTECHTalents — Lisa Moyle (@moyle_l) June 10, 2020

The S&P 500 recovery continues and is on track for its best quarter in 82 years.

The S&P 500 is currently on track for its best quarter in 82 years. Now I'm not sure what you guys think but this may have something to do with this explosion in money supply from the Fed 🙃 (h/t to @johnauthers for the chart inspiration) pic.twitter.com/HA2GTIXeEX — David Ingles (@DavidInglesTV) June 10, 2020

The FT publish interesting report on share award gains for CEO’s.

Of the 554 companies that had announced cuts to executives’ salaries by May 29, the FT found 51 which had both the same CEOs and awards programme as last year. Those CEOs had been awarded on average 52 per cent more options or shares than in 2019 https://t.co/OvMv5163Al — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) June 10, 2020

A look to the South Korea and Japan show that market confidence is felt around the globe.

People are getting excited about the breadth of the #stocks recovery in South Korea and Japan: https://t.co/H6fYuM3UlF via @markets pic.twitter.com/SNaEKJpkrj — Paul Dobson (@paul_dobson) June 10, 2020

Katy Balls of The Spectator looks at how the government may reform Sunday trading laws, a historically difficult task.

Previous Tory prime ministers have tried and failed to reform Sunday trading – whether Boris Johnson succeeds comes down to: 1. how much party changed through 2019 election

2. How far MPs are willing to go for Coronavirus recovery My @theipaper column https://t.co/B5YxodQmhC — Katy Balls (@katyballs) June 10, 2020

Nigel Walsh shares a visualisation of facial recognition tech’s global use.

Mapped: The State of Facial Recognition Around the World https://t.co/TEGo2qZpRq — Nigel Walsh 🙌🏻 (@nigelwalsh) June 9, 2020

