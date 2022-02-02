X

X

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

Space: the final frontier…of sustainability

Kim WonnacottbyKim Wonnacott
February 2, 2022
in News, Sponsored
Share this story
Share this story

Content by Aegon Asset Management

It’s fair to say this year’s news on the ‘new space’ race didn’t exactly exude sustainability.

Watching some of the world’s best-known billionaires flying to outer space was greeted with a negative reaction in sustainable circles. Shouldn’t they be doing something more worthwhile with their vast resources? How much carbon did those flights burn? Isn’t space tourism the antithesis of an inclusive society?

All are very fair points. One small space flight for man, one giant PR disaster for the new space race!

However, somewhat lost in the egotism of the billionaire space race are potentially quite positive developments for society.

Read more here

This Week’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

    © 2022 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine