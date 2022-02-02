Space: the final frontier…of sustainability

Content by Aegon Asset Management

It’s fair to say this year’s news on the ‘new space’ race didn’t exactly exude sustainability.

Watching some of the world’s best-known billionaires flying to outer space was greeted with a negative reaction in sustainable circles. Shouldn’t they be doing something more worthwhile with their vast resources? How much carbon did those flights burn? Isn’t space tourism the antithesis of an inclusive society?

All are very fair points. One small space flight for man, one giant PR disaster for the new space race!

However, somewhat lost in the egotism of the billionaire space race are potentially quite positive developments for society.

Read more here