Specialist expertise for @DynamicPlanner with new actuary appointment

Sue WhitbreadbySue Whitbread
June 18, 2021
in News
Dynamic Planner has reported today that it has boosted specialist expertise in its Proposition Team with the appointment of Steph Willcox (pictured) as Head of Actuarial Implementation.  This latest appointment follows the recent expansion of Dynamic Planner’s Sales and Marketing teams and underlines the accelerating growth of the business.

Steph has spent her career working across pensions, tax and insurance and has focused on stochastic modelling for the past 10 years.  In her most recent role as Lead Actuary at EValue, she was responsible for the Actuarial function and calculation approach of the stochastic model. Steph is a fellow of the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries and part of an Actuarial Working Party which is focused on personal financial planning, bringing actuaries and advisers closer together, and helping to drive support of financial advice and retirement planning.

At Dynamic Planner, Steph will lead the actuarial responsibilities of Investment Services. She will be responsible for ensuring the software represents future events accurately and in line with mathematical and actuarial principles and the Asset Risk Model. Steph will report to Chris Jones, Proposition Director at Dynamic Planner, working alongside other key team members including Abhi Chatterjee, Chief Investment Strategist, Jim Henning, Head of Investment Services and Jason Dewar, Head of Research.

Chris Jones, Proposition Director at Dynamic Planner said: “As we continue to build out the business, it is critical we get the best, specialist and expert knowledge in place. The past 12 months have been incredibly busy development wise, but we are only getting started. Steph’s input will turbo charge our commitment to provide our clients with market leading systems such as Cash flow. She has extensive experience of financial planning software and stochastic forecasting implementation which will be invaluable to us as the growth of the business continues to accelerate.

“She has deep technical knowledge across the savings and investment landscape, in particular around taxation and pensions which will be a huge asset.  Steph is passionate about bringing actuaries and advisers closer together for the good of the industry and investors, and we look forward to her injecting this drive into her work at Dynamic Planner.”

-Ends

