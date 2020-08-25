Dignity launched the Dignity Promise^ on 1st October 2019. This is a great enhancement to their range of Funeral Plans and makes them even more competitive in the funeral plan market.

Dignity is one of the only providers to offer this kind of guarantee to customers who opt to pay for their plans over a longer period of time. More often than not, if your client were to pass away before completing their instalment payments, their loved ones would be faced with paying the outstanding balance before the plan could be fulfilled.

The Dignity Promise ensures greater peace of mind for your customers and their families, knowing the services included in their funeral plan will be taken care of, with no additional expense to those left behind, should the unexpected happen.

Protection against the unexpected

The Dignity Promise applies to any client who chooses to pay for their funeral plan over more than 12 months. If they were to pass away before they have finished paying for it, Dignity will cover their outstanding balance.

Dignity won’t ask their loved ones to pay a penny more than they’ve already paid for all the services included in their funeral plan.

All you need to know

The Dignity Promise applies to all payment terms over more than 12 months

If your client passes away more than 12 months after their funeral plan start date and their payments are fully up to date, Dignity will cover their outstanding balance

If they pass away within the first 12 months of their funeral plan start date, only as a result of an accident, Dignity will cover their outstanding balance

If they pass away more than 12 months after their funeral plan start date and they have missed up to two payments, their Funeral Organiser will be asked to pay the outstanding payments before the Dignity Promise will be honoured

If they pass away more than 12 months after their funeral plan start date and they have missed three or more payments, they will not be covered by the Dignity Promise or the price guarantee, and neither will be valid or effective

Dignity – the prudent choice

Dignity introduced the UK’s first funeral plan in 1985. Since then nearly one million people* have made provision for their funeral costs in advance with Dignity.

Dignity prides itself on being there to help people at one of the most difficult times of their lives. It does this with compassion, openness, care and respect. But perhaps most importantly, the service provided comes highly recommended by the families that Dignity serves. When surveyed, 98%* of Dignity customers said that they would recommend Dignity to friends and relatives.

If you’re interested in joining Dignity’s partner network, get in touch. Simply visit dignityfunerals.co.uk/funeral-plans/partner-with-dignity/ and one of Dignity’s Relationship Managers will be in contact with you.

^ Please refer to the Instalment Payments section of the Dignity Prepaid Funeral Plan Terms and Conditions for further details.

*Dignity plc Annual Report & Accounts 2019

