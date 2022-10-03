Square Mile, Good with Money and The Big Exchange produce the latest edition of The Good Investment Review

The Good Investment Review, the twice-yearly publication dedicated to Responsible Investment (RI), has been released today. This edition, produced by Square Mile’s 3D Investing in partnership with Good With Money and The Big Exchange, explores the investment themes, and the businesses behind them, that form part of a long-term secular trend towards protecting the planet and building a fairer society.

The Good Investment Review offers an overview of the performance of RI funds within 3D Investing’s universe across three popular sectors – IA UK All Companies, IA Global and IA Sterling Corporate Bond. Over the shorter term, RI funds in all three sectors have fallen behind their mainstream peers. However, over five years, Responsible UK All Companies and Global funds remain comfortably ahead, while Responsible Sterling Corporate Bond funds are roughly in line.

Performance, while undoubtedly of importance, is only part of the picture. The Good Investment Review also includes contributions from ten fund groups which describe how the companies in which they invest are part of the transition to a better, brighter future and how they engage with industry to encourage positive change.

Anna Mercer, Head of 3D Research, said, “2022 has been a hard year in many ways. While the worst pandemic in living memory seems now finally to be receding, from the cost-of-living crisis to armed conflict to extreme weather events, there has been precious little positive news to lift spirits. This extends to financial markets, and while investors of all stripes have suffered, Responsible Investment funds have been particularly hard hit.

“It is at times like this that it is vital to block out short-term noise and keep an eye fixed on a more distant horizon. All investment strategies fall in and out of favour, but the very real problems faced by the planet and the people who live on it will not go away without positive action now. Responsible Investment funds play an incredibly important role in supporting this positive action by investing in compelling businesses which can be part of the solution whilst delivering financial returns.”

To view a copy of The Good Investment Review, please follow this LINK.