SRI Services to support Good Money Week with upcoming event

Register now for the annual 'SRI Services and Partners' event, which takes place during Good Money Week each year.

Financial services professionals are invited to attend the upcoming, all-day SRI Services and Partners event, which is part of the UK Sustainable Investment and Financial Association’s (USIF) Good Money Week.

The event will take the form of a Zoom conference, running on 6 October from 10am – 5.45pm.

Mark Manning, of the FCA, is keynote speaker this year. In addition, the event will include several presentations and five panel sessions with representatives from a range of large fund managers (see below for full agenda).

The conference aims to provide financial professionals with a greater understanding of Environmental, Social Governance (ESG) funds and why issues surrounding sustainable and responsible investing matters to investors.

Register here to attend the 6 October all day Zoom event

Agenda

10- 10:25 Introduction

Julia Dreblow to welcome guests and outline agenda

10:30 10.55

UKSIF – introduction to UKSIF and Good Money Week Update

11:00 – 11.30

Keynote speech by the FCA’s Mark Manning

11:30 – 11.40 Break

11.40 – 12.30 Fund Manager Panel 1

Diversity, inclusion and equality. Why do ‘people issues’ matter to companies, investors – and beyond? What can we learn from recent events and what does ‘good’ look like?

12.35 – 1.15 Fund Manager Panel 2

Biodiversity and supply chain management. How can investors ensure they are not effectively responsible for habitat destruction? How do investors manage supply chain issues?

13:15 -14:20- Lunch Break

Pre-recorded interview with James Alexander, UKSIF CEO, and Professor Dasgupta, author of the government’s recent report into biodiversity loss.

14:20-15.00 – Fund Manager Panel 3

Climate change – the facts. A discussion of recent international developments, why ‘net zero’ and +1.5-2 degrees matter and what we can expect from COP26.

15.00 – 15:40 – Fund Manager Panel 4

Responding to the climate emergency. Are investors responding with the ‘necessary urgency’? What options are available to investors – large and small? What ‘escalation options’ are available? What do ‘good’ and ‘bad’ look like?

15:40-16.00 – Break

16.00-16:40 – Fund Manager Panel 5

New ESG and Sustainability developments – what’s hot and what’s not? An exploration of new industry initiatives and developments aimed at addressing major ESG threats.

16.40 – 17.00 ‘An expert view on ‘What needs to happen’ in the investment world (and how to understand it when it does).’

17.00 – 17.45 Formal close and move to optional breakout room.

