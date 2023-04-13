Business and Development

St. James’s Place announces appointment of Justin Oneukwusi as CIO

by | Apr 13, 2023

St. James’s Place (SJP) announces the appointment of Justin Onuekwusi as Chief Investment Officer (CIO).

Justin will join St. James’s Place in October, reporting to Tom Beal, Director of Investments. 

Justin has more than 20 years of experience in the investment management industry, having recently worked as Head of Retail Investments, EMEA and Head of Retail Multi-Asset Funds at Legal & General Investment Management. He has also held positions at Aviva Investors, Merrill Lynch/Bank of America and Aon Consulting. 

Outside of investments, Justin has also shown leadership throughout the industry championing Diversity, Equity and Inclusion receiving various accolades and recognition.

 
 

Tom Beal, Director of Investments at St. James’s Place, comments: “Justin will lead the development of our investment proposition, asset allocation approach and selection of our fund managers, supported by the wider Investment Committee and our growing in-house investment team. He will support the continual evolution of our investment management approach as we pursue our goal to deliver superior investment performance in a safe, responsible and cost-efficient manner, whilst continuing to meet the evolving needs of our Partners and clients.”

