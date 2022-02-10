St. James’s Place Announces Chartered Award Winners for 2021

Nicola Crosbie of Moran Wealth Management is 2021 SJP Chartered Planner of the Year

SJP’s 5th Annual Chartered Symposium unveils two new award categories, as Callum Hamilton, Tweed Wealth Management, is crowned SJP Paraplanner of the Year, and Anderson Financial Management wins SJP Chartered Firm of the Year

Nicola Crosbie, Moran Wealth Management, has been named St. James’s Place 2021 Chartered Planner of the Year at the 5th Annual Chartered Symposium, in a hybrid event taking place at St. James’s Place main office in London and streamed online yesterday.

The award recognises an individual who has raised professional standards and demonstrated a commitment to their profession and to their clients within their area of expertise. Nicola is one of 1,022 St. James’s Place Partners and advisers to have achieved Chartered Planner status.

Nicola has a rich 20 years’ experience in financial advice, establishing Moran Wealth Management, a Senior Partner Practice of St. James’s Place, in 2010. With her long-standing commitment to education and professional development, Nicola is a Chartered Financial Planner and Fellow of the Personal Finance Society, providing advice to individuals on various aspects of wealth management and businesses looking for corporate financial planning. Nicola is also an accredited Society of Later Life Adviser and holds a master’s degree in Wealth Management from Loughborough University.

Commenting on the accolade, Nicola Moran said: “I’m delighted be named SJP’s Chartered Planner of the Year. As a Chartered Planner, my main objective is to provide high quality financial advice to clients, and I’m honoured to have been recognised by SJP given the high standards this industry requires of us.”

Two new award categories were also unveiled at the 5th annual symposium. Callum Hamilton, Tweed Wealth Management, has been named St. James’s Place 2021 Paraplanner of the Year and Anderson Financial Management is awarded St. James’s Place 2021 Chartered Firm of the Year.

Callum Hamilton joined Tweed Wealth Management, Senior Partner Practice of St. James’s Place, in 2017 as a Paraplanner before assuming the role of Technical Manager at the firm in 2020. Callum holds an Advanced Diploma in Financial Planning and is a Chartered Associate of the London Institute of Banking and Finance.

Anderson Financial Management, Senior Partner Practice of St. James’s Place, was established in 2007 by Tony Anderson FPFS. Inspired by the entrepreneurial spirit of the South West, Tony and the team at Anderson Financial Management provide financial advice to entrepreneurs, directors, partners and charities in the South West region, in respect to both their business and personal finances.

Edward Grant, director responsible for professional development at St. James’s Place, commented: “This is an incredible achievement for all three of our winners: Nicola Moran, Callum Hamilton and Anderson Financial Management. Now in its fifth iteration, it’s great to be able to introduce two new awards at our annual Chartered Symposium and better showcase the breadth of talent within our Partnership.

“At SJP, we are committed to the ongoing development of all our Partnership. It’s fantastic to see the dedication of wealth managers and firms in continually growing their knowledge, skill and capability to better serve clients and help improve the quality of advice available in the UK.”

Chartered at St. James’s Place

As a leading provider of financial advice in the UK, St. James’s Place is committed to maintaining excellent professional standards across the financial planning sector and ensuring clients have access to the highest levels of knowledge and expertise. To demonstrate this commitment, St. James’s Place has developed an extensive programme of support to help its representatives in achieving Chartered Planner status and has created and supported the development of new initiatives available to the Group’s Partnership and staff.

Over 23.8% of its Partners and advisers now hold a Chartered title awarded by one of the professional bodies, including Chartered Financial Planner, Chartered Wealth Manager, Chartered Associate and Chartered Financial Analyst.