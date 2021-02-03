The team at leading Leicestershire IFA business Furnley House has begun a virtual team step challenge as part of their evolving staff wellbeing programme. Having been recently crowned Employer of the Year and Professional Services Provider of the year at the 2020 Niche Business Awards, the adviser firm has continued its commitment to staff well-being into 2021.

The latest initiative sees Furnley House staff aiming to collectively cover the 12,047 kilometres between the head office at 340 Melton Road and their Support Services Office in Chennai, India, via a seven week step challenge.

This follows on from the successful completion of their Leicester to Las Vegas Step Challenge in late 2020, where 17.7 million steps were collectively taken bringing a myriad of physical and mental health benefits. To help them to reach their ambitious target they will be joined by their colleagues at Asset Intelligence research and sister company, Asset Intelligence Portfolio Management.

Since the initial lockdown in March last year, Furnley House have put in place a number of initiatives to support staff wellbeing, including:

Weekly seminars with renowned health expert Dr. Dorian Dugmore covering diet, exercise and cardio health.

Regular pilates and boxercise classes held over Zoom.

Cookery classes, over Zoom, with celebrity chef Kwoklyn Wan, focusing on healthy eating at home.

Stefan Fura (Founder at Furnley House): “Walking the distance to our office in Chennai highlights that although we have a team halfway round the world, the distance doesn’t matter and they are an important part of our growing business.”

“We’ve always taken the wellbeing of our team really seriously but, since the beginning of the Covid pandemic we have felt an even greater responsibility to help our team look after both their physical and mental health, in the UK and around the world. All our staff are currently working from home, something that can really take its toll after a while. We want to make sure they stay well, motivated and, most importantly, continue to feel part of our growing family. Having another challenge to complete as a team helps pull all that together.”

Barbara Kidson (Mortgage Adviser at Furnley House): “The challenges and sessions set by the company have really helped us keep going during lockdown and, I believe, is part of the reason that we’re doing well. Even with a family to look after, the feelings of isolation and separation caused by lockdown have been real and sometimes very demoralising. We feel taken care of, valued and we have things to focus on and look forward to. Furnley House, even when we can’t go to the office, is a great place to work!”

In addition, the company will launch a Cycle-to-Work scheme in February and, in recognition that Covid restrictions may continue for the foreseeable future, Furnley House will shortly begin offering free, online, weekly yoga and pilates sessions to their Furnley House customers.

John Woolhouse (Founder at Furnley House and Head of Business Development): “There’s never been a more important time to keep fit and look after our mental and physical health. We’ve always talked about building a family and a community rather than just a business and Covid has required us to “step up” and walk that talk. Offering our well-being programme to our clients and customers seems the natural and right thing to do”.

Weekly progress on the “Chennai Challenge” will be posted on all the Furnley House social media feeds and the Furnley House website www.furnleyhouse.co.uk.