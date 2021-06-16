X

X

Standard Life Aberdeen appoints Tracey Hahn as Chief People Officer  

Sue Whitbread
June 16, 2021
News
Standard Life Aberdeen (SLA) has announced the appointment of Tracey Hahn as Chief People Officer. Tracey will report directly to Stephen Bird, CEO of Standard Life Aberdeen plc, as a member of the Executive Leadership Team. She will be based in London with a global remit.

Tracey has held a number of HR Director roles at leading global financial services companies, most recently ReAssure, Old Mutual Wealth and Merrill Lynch. Tracey is highly experienced in designing and implementing reward strategies, values-led people and culture development, HR service model and business transformation, mergers and acquisitions and supporting organisations to nurture and retain talent.

Stephen Bird CEO, Standard Life Aberdeen (soon to be abrdn) commented:

 “I am delighted that Tracey is joining us at this critical juncture as we reframe our working environment to attract, support and develop our talented people in a post-COVID context. Tracey’s experience in shaping corporate culture and purpose, and delivering major transformation agendas, will be invaluable as we shape our future ways of working and deliver on our ambitious strategy.

“Tracey will also be central in making sure our new brand proposition – abrdn – is exciting and meaningful for our colleagues, so that they can play their important role in being advocates for who we are and what we stand for”.

Tracey Hahn added:

“It’s an exciting time to be joining the company with a new and exciting strategic focus, the rebrand and the opportunity to shape our implementation of blended working. I’m looking forward to working with Stephen, his leadership team and my HR colleagues to understand the challenges and opportunities so we can work together to design and develop the abrdn people proposition”.

 

