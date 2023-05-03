Regulation and Compliance

Standard Life comments on reports that the government is set to ban cold calling on all financial products

by | May 3, 2023

Share this article

Share On Linkedin
Share On Facebook
Share On Twitter
Share Via Email

Dean Butler, Managing Director for Customer at Standard Life, part of Phoenix Group, has commented on reports that the government is set to ban cold calling on all financial products.

He said: “People have a right to know who they are dealing with and cold calling can muddy the waters creating opportunities for fraudsters. Building on the 2019 move to ban pension cold calling and extending it to all financial products has the potential to reduce the scourge of financial fraud which causes a great deal of pain.

“While pension fraud still exists, there is widespread recognition that the cold calling ban was a step in the right direction which ultimately has made people more cautious of unsolicited pension review calls and other tactics previously employed by some fraudsters.”

Share this article

Share On Linkedin
Share On Facebook
Share On Twitter
Share Via Email

Related articles

Trending articles

IFA Talk logo

IFA Talk is our flagship podcast, designed to fit perfectly into your busy life, bringing the latest insight, analysis, news and interviews to you, wherever you are.

IFA Talk Podcast - listen to the latest episode

Discover more podcasts
x