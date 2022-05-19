Standard Life Home Finance announces partnership with PRIMIS Mortgage Network

Standard Life Home Finance, has announced the launch of a new partnership with PRIMIS Mortgage Network, which will see the later life lender sit on PRIMIS’ equity release panel.

The addition of Standard Life Home Finance is part of PRIMIS’ commitment to further strengthening its existing later life proposition and supporting advisers who are looking to build their businesses within the equity release market.

Through this deal, PRIMIS members will gain access to the entire suite of Standard Life Home Finance products which boast a Defaqto 5 Star rating, cover a range of LTVs and include drawdown as well as lump sum options.

Expertise and guidance from Standard Life Home Finance on the product range will also be provided to support advisers as they speak to their clients. PRIMIS’ also has an existing relationship with Air Sourcing, part of Key Group, with members using the platform to service their clients’ entire later life needs.

Kay Westgarth, Head of Sales at Standard Life Home Finance said: “Our partnership with PRIMIS is another step in growing our later life lending offering and we’re pleased to be able to work with them to expand their panel offering and support their members in providing the most appropriate solutions for their clients’ individual needs.”

Vikki Jefferies, Proposition Director at PRIMIS, said: “As more people look towards later life lending to support their needs, partnering with Standard Life Home Finance will ensure that we can focus on providing advisers with the products and services that suit their clients’ requirements best. Standard Life Home Finance’s priority – recognising advisers as being the future success of the market – aligns with our own priorities, and we are confident that their expertise and support will be a valuable addition to our panel.”