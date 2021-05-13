Standard Life @sl_adviser launches new Adviser Experience Programme

Standard Life has launched its Adviser Experience Programme delivering a series of new features, advice solutions and technology enhancements designed to make it easier for advisers to support clients and run their business.

The Programme has four areas of focus: Digital experience, client reporting and business intelligence, advice solutions and customer service infrastructure.

Technology developments in the pipeline include a new front end interface, fully enabled e-signatures, automated charging feeds, multiple personal portfolios, fully online SIPP, including drawdown, improved online offshore and onshore bond capability, a junior SIPP and ISA.

As well as the development programme Standard Life says that it will introduce Amazon Web Services and the Salesforce Service Cloud to support the operations teams in delivering a fully flexible service at scale.

Noel Butwell, CEO, Adviser at Standard Life, commented: “We want to offer advisers technology that gives them simple but effective solutions with greater controls, all while making their businesses more efficient, enabling them to provide exceptional, personalised experiences to their clients.

“Our programme will meet this demand head on, providing market leading experience and functionality to our adviser partners. Advisers are still helping their clients navigate the long-term impact of Covid-19 on everything from pensions and investments to tax planning. We remain committed to supporting them by investing in our award-winning technology solutions.”

The Programme will run throughout 2021 and 2022, and we will keep advisers abreast of updates as they are developed and made available. This will include training and an online support hub with demos and user guidance to support the rollout, alongside regular opportunities for advisers to feedback on new products and services.

Steve Owen, Solution Delivery Director, added: “We have spent a lot of time talking to advisers about the solutions they want from us that will not just help them with immediate efficiencies and enhancements, but what we can do with the technology we provide to ensure it is future fit and can support the changing needs of their clients.”