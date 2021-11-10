X

State Street: majority of Europe asset owners plan to implement decarbonisation strategies

Rebecca TomesbyRebecca Tomes
November 10, 2021
in News
State Street Global Advisors’ latest survey finds 20% of European investors have formally committed to specific decarbonisation targets to achieve a net zero portfolio by a certain timeframe, which broadly reflects the global average and challenges the perception that investors in Europe are more committed to net zero goals than their peers in other regions. However, 35% are actively exploring how they can set these portfolio targets, and expect to do so in the near future.

Encouragingly, 97% of those who have not yet set decarbonisation targets intend to do so within the next three years, indicating that Europe remains quite progressive when it comes to implementing decarbonisation investment strategies.

Click here to read the full article

