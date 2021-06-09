Stay ahead of your peers and make sure you are in an expert position on ESG for your clients

In a recent survey, over 52% of advisers and wealth managers said they plan to invest new client money in ESG Investments over the next 12 months. Why?

ESG factors have become increasingly important within portfolios, and this is only set to continue. Please join us to hear from some of the leading industry experts and make sure you have all of the latest cutting edge information and details on this incredibly important investment area. Find out why so many advisers are investing client money in funds underpinned by ESG.

Thursday 10th June 2021 10:00 – 11:30: The power of ESG in investment portfolios

The discussion will be chaired by retail sustainable and responsible investment specialist Julia Dreblow, Director of SRI Services and founder of Fund EcoMarket.

Register now to join the expert panel:

Chris Mellor, Head of EMEA Equity and Commodity ETF Product Management at Invesco

Maria Municchi, Fund Manager at M&G Investments

Max Middleton, Investment Manager at Vala Capital

You will also be able to interact and ask questions online during the event.

Register now by clicking HERE.

This webinar is for Wealth Managers and Financial Professionals only. CPD certifiable.