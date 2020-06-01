peter_IFAMAG reads Twitter so you don’t have to.

US and Hong Kong Markets have stayed bouyant despite President Trumps attacks on Chinese Government, and nationwide protests throughout the US. UK sees further loosening of lockdown.

Reuters said international markets “shrugging off” American unrest.

Stocks in Asia and Europe rose, shrugging off worries of the U.S. unrest and mounting tensions between Washington and Beijing https://t.co/wa8VcreSnt pic.twitter.com/zWJpeWaOft — Reuters (@Reuters) June 1, 2020

These protests are snowballing into a generational event for the US.

Protests, mayhem continue as police turn more aggressive https://t.co/HNEUGJ9rav — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) June 1, 2020

Following US lockdown and then looting it is particulalry clear in 2020 “the stock market is not the economy.”

The stock market is not the economy. Perhaps that’s never been as clear as during the 2020 coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/oWsfr29Wew — Bloomberg Opinion (@bopinion) June 1, 2020

In the UK Hargreaves platform ranking has been negativley effected by PWC Woodford scandal.

Vanguard and AJ Bell overtake Hargreaves in platform rankings in light of Woodford scandal https://t.co/aSPtPWQL9u — Portfolio Adviser (@PortfAdviser) June 1, 2020

Good news out of Italy as Coronavirus “clinically no longer exists.”

"The virus clinically no longer exists in Italy…The swabs that were performed over the last 10 days showed a viral load in quantitative terms that was absolutely infinitesimal compared to the ones carried out a month or two months ago." https://t.co/GGhJaj3Dir — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) June 1, 2020

Excellent news for South Yorkshire, as pigeon racing set to be the first sport to return to region.

Return of pigeon racing is 'like putting oxygen' back into South Yorkshire https://t.co/EL1tvKwuSx — The Yorkshire Post (@yorkshirepost) June 1, 2020

