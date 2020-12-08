Stoneweg, the real estate investment adviser and asset manager with operations and capabilities across Europe and the United States, has opened a new office in London and hired James Young and James Martinelli from Artemis Investment Management.

The new office, located in Marylebone, has been opened to facilitate the further growth of Stoneweg’s activity globally, with Young and Martinelli both joining in business development roles to help source new capital while also bringing significant expertise to support existing investors and upgrade the firm’s client infrastructure.

James Young, who joins as Head of Business Development, has over 20 years of investment management experience and most recently spent six years at Artemis where he was Head of Sales, playing an instrumental role in building the company’s international presence. Young will lead Stoneweg’s business development team, which includes experienced professionals in London, Switzerland and the Nordics.

Young previously held senior roles at Thames River Capital and Prudential Financial where he helped grow their pan-European business. He grew up in Switzerland and studied Business and Economics at University of St. Gallen, London School of Economics and Albert Ludwig University Freiburg.

James Martinelli also joins from Artemis where he spent 14 years and was responsible for developing client relationships across Europe, having previously worked at Baring Asset Management and Merrill Lynch Investment Managers.

London is Stoneweg’s eighth office across seven different countries and will serve as an additional base as the company aims to attract new global mandates. Over the medium term Stoneweg will look to expand its operational presence in London as it considers UK investments in line with its established strategy of utilising teams on the ground and deep local networks to source and develop attractive opportunities.

Stoneweg currently has over 40 active mandates and strategies across both equity and debt in Europe and the United States, including Spanish Residential Development, European Real Estate Bridge Financing, European Diversified Opportunities and Opportunistic strategies focused on Spain, Italy and Ireland. Its portfolio has a total value of €3 billion across Spain, Ireland, Switzerland, Italy and the United States.

Jaume Sabater, founding partner and CEO at Stoneweg, commented: “London is a key global financial centre and opening a new office here is an important step for our business as we look to attract new capital and enhance our offering to existing investors. We pride ourselves on our local expertise and this presents an exciting opportunity to expand the team here further in the future to source potential investments in the UK.

“It’s important that we put the infrastructure in place to allow Stoneweg to grow and this includes investing in new and skilled people. I have known James Young since 2001 and he brings a wealth of experience in managing and building distribution teams to our business. Along with James Martinelli, their knowledge of various strategies will help us with our ambitious growth plans.”

James Young, Head of Business Development at Stoneweg, added: “This is a fantastic opportunity to join an ambitious team with a strong business proposition that is increasingly attracting institutional money and has an impressive growth trajectory. James Martinelli and I are looking forward to establishing the company’s presence in the UK and leveraging our experience to build the business further while supporting new and existing investors.”