Street Soccer London ‘Raise the Game’ at Abbey Road Studios with Heather Small, Eloise Voila and Scouting for Girls

A charity that supports ‘at risk’ children and adults through the power of football will be bringing the beautiful game to the iconic Abbey Road Studios this week.

Street Soccer London provides free football programmes for players of all ages across the city. Working primarily in Lambeth, as well as in Southwark, Wandsworth, Hackney and Brixton, the programmes focus on bringing the community closer together to engage in sport in a safe space.

Its ‘Raise the Game’ event, in partnership with Y TREE, the wealthtech platform for money and life, will provide an opportunity to celebrate the power of football and the impact it can have on local communities. The event will feature fundraising activities in an exciting range of auction lots, as well as first-class entertainment from Heather Small, Eloise Voila & Scouting for Girls.

British soul legend Heather Small and local pop talent Eloise Voila will be opening the event with exciting musical performances, whilst three-time BRIT Awards winners, Scouting for Girls, will be closing the night.

The charity uses football as a vehicle to change lives in areas where youth crime rates are amongst the worst in London. In 2022, there was a 20% increase in youth crime rates and Street Soccer London aims to be part of the solution in creating an inclusive and welcoming community.

Weekly Street Soccer sessions provide structure, routine and purpose for players and allow them to access support services. With a range of programmes supporting youth football, girl’s football, refugees and those with additional support needs, Street Soccer London is creating a positive impact within the local community and aims to develop this work further.

Highlighting the expected impact of the event on their community based programmes, Street Soccer London’s founder and CEO, David Duke, said: “We’re expecting a special night. There’s been an incredible amount of work that has went into this event and we’ve been delighted with the support we’ve received. The event will showcase the achievement of our players and the dedication of the staff and volunteers who make it happen.

The ‘Raise the Game’ event will also allow us to reach even more players in the community and provide access to new support networks and opportunity, in a time where we know that level of support is needed more than ever.”

Stuart Cash, Co-founder and CEO of Y TREE, added: “Y TREE is proud to be partnering with Street Soccer London for its ‘Raise the Game’ event. Charities like Street Soccer London play a vital role in creating a prosperous future for generations to come—something of critical importance to us at Y TREE.

We are grateful for the opportunity to support Street Soccer London’s work and drive positive social impact, and look forward to what will be an inspiring and educational event.”