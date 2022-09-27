Strength and sustainability in the platform market

Advisers have various considerations about strength and sustainability when selecting which platforms will provide their service to clients most effectively.

Due to the nature of the platforms being part of advisers Centralised Investment Proposition, it is important that the advisers choose the platform that best suits their business needs.

There is plenty of choice and competition in this field, but here are some of the key defining characteristics which advisers look out for:

Ability to invest in continued platform improvements, including infrastructure and technology.

Strong and resilient key performance indicators

Brand and distribution reach/traction

Clear business growth and development strategy in place, short and longer term.

Well-blended senior management team with grasp of regulatory and legislative direction of travel