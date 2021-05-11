X

“Stress doesn’t clock off at 5”- @MetLife UK on #MentalHealthAwarenessWeek

Sue WhitbreadbySue Whitbread
May 11, 2021
in News
Amy Tomlinson, Head of HR at MetLife UK comments on the role employers must play in supporting staff as they return to the office reminding us that  “Stress doesn’t clock off at 5, it can carry over into our evenings and weekends”

Tomlinson comments: “Mental health is a subject that touches all of our lives and 2020 while challenging has led to a more open conversation about mental health to begin. From anxiety about returning to the office and taking the train to work again, to financial insecurities following a pay cut or time spent furloughed, many worries are likely to remain in the coming months.

“Indeed, as society opens up and we look ahead to a more sociable summer, it’s important to remember that people’s feelings towards lockdown and the future may be very different. While some are happy to be out and about again others may have enjoyed the security of spending more time at home.

“Stress doesn’t clock off at 5, it can carry over into our evenings and weekends, but employers have a key role to play in supporting staff. From small steps such as encouraging open channels of communication, watching for employee burnout and allowing employees to go at their own pace to reviewing current employee benefits policies and training mental health first aiders, businesses should ensure they are doing all they can to support staff both professionally and personally.”

 

