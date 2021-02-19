X

Struggling to deploy funds for your clients this tax year? Register now for the upcoming webinar

Kim WonnacottbyKim Wonnacott
February 19, 2021
in Events, GBI, News
Taking place 4th March 10-11:30am.

Click here to register for the webinar: The budget review; and immediate deployment solutions for your client this tax year

We do the work for you and will present an easy to follow guide on the exact steps to take and funds available for maximum tax efficiency before April 5th.

Our expert panel will also be discussing tax implications arising from the budget, making sure you are fully informed.

The expert panel includes representatives from EISA, Mercia Asset Management, Vala Capital, Haatch Ventures, Nova Growth Capital and GrowthInvest to help you find out which funds are available for deployment by tax year end and the implications of the budget review.

This webinar is CPD-certifiable.

Click here to register>>

