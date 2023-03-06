Successful management buyout for Mearns & Company

Chartered financial planning and employee benefits consultants Mearns & Company has completed a successful management buyout, heralding a new era for the Edinburgh-based business.

Founded in 1994 by Margaret Mearns, the purchase was undertaken by company directors, Catherine Bell (managing director), Graeme Brown (client services director), Graeme McInally (financial planning director) and Malcolm Steel (client strategy director). The new ownership team currently has a combined 70 years working for the family-owned company, ensuring consistency for both staff and clients.

The platinum Investors in People accredited business employs 25 staff at its headquarters in Commercial Street, Edinburgh.

Commenting on the purchase, Catherine Bell, Mearns & Company managing director said: “We are proud to take over the helm from our founder Margaret who has grown the company to a successful business built on strong values.

“There is an ever-reducing number of independent financial advisory firms in the market, due to consolidation in our sector, and Mearns & Company prides itself on being privately owned and well placed to provide a consistent and personal service to our clients.

“Under our leadership we commit to driving innovation and nurturing a positive people culture, which both our clients and our team value.”

With a current net promotor score of +93, Mearns & Company will retain its family-owned ethos, with Margaret’s daughter Catherine Bell and son Malcolm Steel an integral part of the new ownership team.

Catherine added: “We have built a values-based business that provides our clients with trusted, expert service, while making a positive difference to their lives and their businesses. I am very excited for what the future holds.”