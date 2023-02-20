Suffolk Building Society makes a number of enhancements to Ex-pat and BTL lending

Suffolk Building Society has announced a series of product and criteria changes to help brokers place more complex cases for their landlord and ex-pat clients.

Charlotte Grimshaw, Head of Intermediary Relations at Suffolk Building Society said:

“We know our niches extremely well and have a very good understanding of the issues facing brokers in these markets at the moment. It matters to us that we’re there to support those whose circumstances means they need a specialist lender on their side – particularly as everyone faces the uncertainty of the current economic climate.”

Support for expats and non-UK nationals

Suffolk Building Society will accept applications from first-time buyer ex-pat landlords who are working and residing abroad and who have not owned a property before but who wish to purchase a rental property in the UK now.

The Society will no longer require returning ex-pats to spend a set amount of time in the UK before applying for a mortgage. It’s common for lenders to require anything up to 2 years on home soil but this change allows ex-pats to apply as soon as they return. This applies to both employed and retired applicants.

Non-UK nationals will also be accepted on a joint application where one applicant is a UK national. This means that the non-UK partner can now be named on the mortgage. However, brokers should be aware that affordability will be based solely on the UK national applicant’s income only and they will be required to meet all relevant criteria.

Support for UK landlords