X

X

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

Suits removed, sports bras added to ONS basket of goods

Caroline BartonbyCaroline Barton
March 14, 2022
in Economic News
Share this story
Share this story

The formal suit is out, and the likes of sports bras and dog collars are in, as the rise of home working continues to have an effect on the UK’s official ‘basket of goods’ used to measure inflation.
In the Office for National Statistics’ latest update to the basket, men’s suits have been removed, although a formal jacket or blazer has been included as the smart menswear representative.

At the same time, a pandemic boom in pet ownership has led to the ONS including pet collars in the basket, while higher interest in health and fitness has seen sports bras and climbing sessions added as well.

According to the Times, the ONS had felt that sports and recreation services were previously underrepresented in its inflation calculations.

On the food front, the single doughnut has been kicked out of the basket, as consumers were now buying more multipack treats to last themselves through several days working at home.

Canned pulses and meatless sausages were also making their premieres in the basket, while antibacterial wipes were also being included.

Atlases, dictionaries and thesauruses were removed as Britons were sourcing information almost exclusively online, and a final death knell was rung for domestic coal as it was taken out ahead of its banning in 2023.

The ONS removed 15 items from the basket, added 19, and left 715 unchanged, the Times reported.

“The 2022 basket of goods sees some really interesting changes, with the impact of the pandemic still evident in our shopping habits,” said Sam Beckett, ONS head of statistics.

“With many people still working from home, demand for more formal clothing has continued to decrease.”

Beckett said last year’s lockdown living saw an increase in the number of people working out and exercising.

“That has continued into 2022 with the addition of the sports bra into the basket reflecting greater spending on sports clothing.”

This Week’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

    © 2022 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine