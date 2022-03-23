X

X

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

Sunak gambles with election-year tax cut as poor face living cost squeeze

Kam KumarbyKam Kumar
March 23, 2022
in Economic News
Share this story
Share this story

UK Finance Minister Rishi Sunak placed a long-term bet on the 2024 General Election by pledging a cut in income taxes, while trying to ease the immediate financial pain of Britons with a reduction in fuel duty and threshold rise for National Insurance contributions.
Delivering his Spring statement on the day when inflation soared to 6.2% on top of surging energy costs and impact of the Ukraine war, the millionaire Sunak said the basic rate of income tax would be cut to 19p from 20p in 2024, the year an election is due.

He also cut fuel duty by 5p a litre to combat runaway pump prices as the cost of crude oil sits well above $100 a barrel on fears of supply disruption and a possible embargo on Ukraine’s invader, Russia.

Value added tax on energy efficiency such as solar panels, heat pumps and wind turbines was cut to zero from 5%.

Sunak said that from July the rate at which people start paying national insurance would be £12,570 – in line with the personal income tax allowance. However, economists said this measure would do nothing for people on lower wages or those on means-tested benefits.

Paul Johnson, director of the highly-respected Institute for Fiscal Studies thinktank, was also scathing at the tax cut announcement when people faced an increase in NI contributions

“Oh for goodness sake. What is the possible justification for cutting income tax rate while raising NI rate? (It) Drives (a) further wedge between taxation of unearned income and earned income. Yet again benefits pensioners and those living off rents at expense of workers,” he wrote on social media.

Torsten Bell, chief executive of the Resolution Foundation thinktank called Sunak’s package “badly designed” and said the finance minister had spent his fiscal headroom “on burnishing his credentials as a tax cutter NOT on prioritising help for low and middle income households”.

He added that it was also “totally bonkers” to be raising national insurance on earners while cutting income tax which benefits people with other income sources such as pensions or property rents.

Sunak was also forced to admit that the Russian invasion of Ukraine would lead to slower than expected growth and higher inflation this year than previously forecast.

The independent Office for Budget Responsibility revised its growth forecast for 2022 down to 3.8% compared with the 6% outlined at Sunak’s budget last October. Inflation is predicted to hit a 40-year peak of 8.7% in the final three months of 2022.

The OBR also warned households would still see a dramatic fall in their living standards this year, despite measures announced on Wednesday.

“With inflation outpacing growth in nominal earnings and net taxes due to rise in April, real livings standards are set to fall by 2.2% in 2022-23 – their largest financial year fall on record – and not recover their pre-pandemic level until 2024-25,” it said.

This Week’s Most Read

  • Kirsty Greenwood
    March 17, 2022

    All of us at IFA Magazine were saddened to hear of the sudden death of Kirsty Greenwood. It was a shock to all her colleagues

  • MPS in the spotlight
    March 23, 2022

    In this IFA Magazine Q&A we talk to Jon Walker, Investec’s MPS Investment Director. We find out why he believes that Investec’s investment expertise, value

  • How will no-fault divorce impact financial settlements?
    March 18, 2022

    By Amanda Phillips-Wylds, Managing Partner & Head of Thames Valley and Solicitor, Emily Beven at Stowe Family Law The introduction of no-fault divorce, due to

  • Unusual tax year end planning tips from Curtis Banks
    March 18, 2022

    Curtis Banks, one of the UK’s leading independent self invested pension providers, has highlighted three unusual planning tips for advisers, in the run up to

  • Will looming CGT hikes diminish use of Jersey’s real estate structures?
    March 18, 2022

    By Trevor Norman, Director at VG Residential UK property asking prices are reported to have increased at their quickest pace since 2016 (The Business Times, 2022),

  • LPAs no longer require discretionary investment express provision
    March 17, 2022

    The Office of the Public Guardian (OPG) has agreed to change its guidance so that Lasting Powers of Attorneys (LPAs) no longer require discretionary investment

  • Bank of England rate decision: reaction from investment and mortgage experts
    March 17, 2022

    Although hardly a surprise move, today’s Bank of England rate decision and minutes of the MPC meeting show that the committee voted 8-1 to increase

  • Bank of England’s MPC announces hike in Base Rate to 0.75% in line with expectations
    March 17, 2022

    At midday today, the Bank of England (BoE) released the latest Monetary Policy summary and minutes of the Monetary Policy Committee meeting – MPC is

  • Reports of NFT fraud are now starting to rise in the UK, says Pinsent Masons
    March 21, 2022

    Fraud relating to Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) is growing in the UK, with 10 cases reported in 2021, an increase from just two in 2020, says

  • BUDGET: Following Brexit, EIS scheme rules should be relaxed, say investors
    March 21, 2022

    Now that the UK has left the European Union, the Government should relax the rules around the flagship Enterprise Investment Scheme (EIS) in the Budget,

This Week’s Podcasts Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

    © 2022 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine