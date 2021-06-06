Sunday newspaper round-up: Delta mutation, Foreign summer holidays, Anglo American

The decision to reopen on June 21 has been made “more difficult” by the Indian variant’s spread to the most dominant variant in the UK, the Health Secretary has said. Matt Hancock told Sky News that the latest advice the Government has received is that the so-called Delta mutation first identified in India is 40 per cent more transmissible than the previously dominant Kent variant. – Sunday Telegraph

With foreign summer holiday plans in disarray following weeks of uncertainty over popular European destinations, more tourists are scrapping plans for this year – and saving up for a bigger trip in 2022. “We have seen a surge in bookings for safaris to Kenya and Tanzania in 2022,” says Liddy Pleasants from adventure travel agency Stubborn Mule. “Not only that but real bonanza-style North America road trips lasting two or three weeks. People have saved their holiday money for two years and they are determined to do something memorable.” – Guardian

Mining colossus Anglo American has been accused of “greenwashing” by the secretive research outfit Boatman Capital, which claims that a group of South African coal mines it will spin off this week are “worthless”. In its largest attack since targeting UK defence contractor Babcock nearly three years ago, Boatman alleges Thungela Resources’ clean-up costs could be three times greater than the amounts disclosed to investors. – Sunday Telegraph

Grant Shapps has intervened to prevent a Mayfair hedge fund manager from cashing in on take off and landing slots at Heathrow owned by Flybe worth tens of millions of pounds. The Transport Secretary supported a decision by the Civil Aviation Authority to revoke Flybe’s operating licence on Thursday. Had the decision not been rubber-stamped, Lucien Farrell of Cyrus Capital would have been free to transfer slots at Heathrow airport to a new ­company hoping to resurrect the Flybe brand after June 3. – Sunday Telegraph

The boss of Klarna has warned the Swedish buy now, pay later giant is likely to pick the US for its stock market listing, dealing a blow to Rishi Sunak’s efforts to turn London into a fintech hub. “It’s more likely that Klarna will list in the US,” said Sebastian Siemiatkowski, Klarna’s co-founder and chief executive. “The majority of my investors would say that’s where you usually list […] but are we going to consider London? And are there elements of how you guys are thinking about changing the rules that could make it more attractive? Absolutely.” – Sunday Times

Britain’s two national pharma champions are locked in a legal battle over royalties from a top-selling cancer drug. Astra Zeneca has launched a court claim against Glaxo Smith Kline, saying it should have a greater share of sales from its rival’s drug, Zejula, a treatment for ovarian and other forms of cancer. A source suggested the claim’s value could reach hundreds of millions of pounds. – Sunday Times

Bankers based in London are digging in their heels at being asked to relocate to other European hubs after Brexit. Staff at some of the City’s largest companies are quitting their jobs rather than move abroad, as alternatives including Frankfurt, Paris and Amsterdam are proving less than alluring. – Financial Mail on Sunday

Sir Martin Sorrell has signalled a major summer surge for Britain’s economy by declaring that the advertising market is the strongest he has seen it in his 45 years in business. The marketing guru predicted the ‘ridiculous’ growth in advertising spending by companies – seen as a key bellwether for the wider economy – may well continue for the rest of the year and into 2022. – Financial Mail on Sunday

One of Britain’s top restaurant bosses has warned Ministers of a ‘Doomsday scenario’ for hospitality businesses unless all major Covid restrictions are removed as planned on June 21. Jeremy King, whose London empire includes the celebrity haunts The Wolseley and The Delaunay, said many restaurants would ‘throw in the towel’ without good news on a series of key Covid-19 rules. The Government is facing a ‘perfect storm’ of crucial decisions this week, he said. – Financial Mail on Sunday