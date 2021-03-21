Sunday newspaper round-up: UK vaccine record, Turkish lira, Strict restrictions

The UK’s vaccine record was once again broken yesterday, the Department for Health has confirmed, with 873,784 vaccinations registered. This breaks down into 686,424 first doses and 70,449 second doses in England; 59,415 first doses and 13,160 second doses in Scotland; 26,939 first doses and 9,429 second doses in Wales; and 4,785 first doses and 3,183 second doses in Northern Ireland. Yesterday’s figures also represent a record amount of first doses in the UK, as well as a record number of doses overall. – Sunday Telegraph

The Turkish lira could plunge up to 15% in an “ugly reaction” when financial markets reopen on Monday, analysts have warned, after president Recep Tayyip Erdogan sacked the country’s central bank chief days after a sharp rise in interest rates. – Guardian

The defence secretary, Ben Wallace, has said the government will protect the success of its vaccination programme at all costs, as speculation grows that strict restrictions on foreign travel could continue into the summer. With cases rising in several EU countries and the South African variant becoming more prevalent in France, some experts have cautioned against lifting the holiday ban. – Guardian

Hargreaves Lansdown, one of the UK’s top 100 stock market-listed firms, faces being dragged through court as a result of its aggressive promotion of Woodford Equity Income right up until the shockingly mismanaged investment fund closed. Today, The Mail on Sunday can exclusively reveal that litigation specialist RGL Management has formally launched a legal action against the wealth manager to recover the losses that investors incurred in the wake of the £3.8billion fund being shut in June 2019 – and then broken up. – Financial Mail on Sunday

Deliveroo’s blockbuster share offering faces a rough ride after institutional investors baulked at the firm’s £7.5billion valuation. Two fund managers who run multi-billion pound portfolios told The Mail on Sunday they wouldn’t buy any shares at the price offered by the company’s brokers. One said the float was ‘ludicrously priced’. Another big investor said: ‘They want a high price but the firm didn’t make any money last year.’ – Financial Mail on Sunday

The co-working giant behind the Regus and Spaces brands is trying to strong-arm London landlords into offering more favourable terms as the company suffers from the trend towards home working. IWG, led by Mark Dixon, has filed notice of its intention to appoint administrators to subsidiaries holding the leases to its offices in Broadgate Tower in the City, Covent Garden, Pall Mall, Chiswick and St Mary Axe. The move could be intended to pressure landlords into swallowing inferior terms. – Sunday Times

An 82-year-old grandmother, a vicar in Devon and a former BP worker are among the shareholders applying pressure on Barclays after the bank was identified as Europe’s largest backer of fossil fuels. The Rev Canon Dr John Hall is among more than 100 investors to back a resolution demanding that Barclays phase out its financing for coal, oil and gas companies. The 71-year-old from Devon said action from major companies was needed to fight climate change. – Sunday Telegraph

Consumers are facing price rises and shortages of products from TVs and mobile phones to cars and games consoles as a global shortage in semiconductors grows. The shortage in chips, the “brain” within every electronic device in the world, has been steadily worsening since last year. Initially the problem was only a temporary delay in supplies as factories shut down when the coronavirus pandemic first hit. However, although production is back to normal a new surge in demand driven by changing habits fuelled by the pandemic means that it is now reaching crisis point. – Guardian

Bike retailers and manufacturers are struggling to keep up with demand as the cycling boom kicked off by the pandemic rolls into 2021, with customers falling on available stock “like pirahanas”, according to one big retailer. UK bicycle sellers said stock was being snapped up within days of arriving at ports even before the market hits its peak selling season, which usually begins at Easter. – Guardian

Investment trusts have loaded up on debt to supercharge returns amid expectations of a British stock ­market revival. Listed funds can borrow money to increase how much they invest in stocks. The process – known as gearing – can boost returns when share prices rise but can also lead to larger losses if stock picks turn sour. The ability to borrow sets trusts apart from ordinary funds, which can invest only the money entrusted to them by savers. – Sunday Telegraph

A new ratings system for large electrical goods is being introduced this month in a move that could result in household bills being cut by as much as £100 a year. It is part of a shake-up of the efficiency grading system by the Government for new products such as fridges, washing machines and TVs. It involves new energy labels stuck on the side of ‘white goods’ that must adhere to tougher energy efficiency standards than were previously demanded. – Financial Mail on Sunday

The EU today doubled down on its threat to block Covid vaccine exports to the UK as the British Government warned Brussels that ‘the world is watching’. European Commissioner for financial services Mairead McGuinness said ‘everything is on the table’ and the EU’s focus is on ‘protecting our citizens’. She also said there is a need for both sides to ‘calm down’ amid the escalating war of words over vaccine supply but her decision to repeat Ursula von der Leyen’s threat is unlikely to dampen tensions. – Financial Mail on Sunday