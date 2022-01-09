Sunday share tips: Aston Martin, 4Global

The Sunday Times’s Sabah Meddings recommended investors ‘sell’ their shares of Aston Martin following the sports car-maker’s recent profit warning.

Aston Martin had warned that profits were set to come in £15m below expectations due to sluggish deliveries of its flagship hypercar, the £2.5m Valkyrie.

On top of that, the carmaker’s liabilities were structured in such a way that it had been left facing sharp quarterly bills.

Over the three months to the end of September it had paid £133m, which had helped push the manufacturer to a £97.9m loss over the same period, against £80.5m one year before, the tipster pointed out.

The company’s update wasn´t all bad news, she conceded, but to her it looked like the company was preparing for yet another fundraising exercise.

“Analysts called the update reassuring, suggesting the shares had been pricing a profit miss since October.

“[…] However, the cynic may suggest that the trading statement looked distinctly like attempts to offer reassurance ahead of another potential fundraising.”

The Financial Mail on Sunday’s Midas column told readers to ‘buy’ shares of sports data group 4Global.

The group provides services and data to public and private sector bodies to increase the appeal of and accessibility to physical activity.

It also helps cities and other organisations to bid for, organise and benefit from major sporting events.

Indeed, the company has worked on nearly all summer and winter Olympic Games.

In the last four months alone, the group has secured a contract worth £4m with Sport England and a £370,000 contract with the Peruvian government, together with a “lucrative” deal with the City of Los Angeles.

On top of all of that, 4Global has a pipeline of contracts worth more than £100m for over the next four years.

“In 2009, [its founder] Eloy Mazon was struck with a vicious virus that left him in a wheelchair. Today, he is a committed runner, cyclist and swimmer with a sideline in weightlifting. His determination and drive permeate 4Global and the shares, at 84p, are a buy.”