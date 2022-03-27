X

Sunday share tips: Cambridge Cognition Holdings, FRP

Georgia ManorsbyGeorgia Manors
March 27, 2022
in In the Press
Image of money
British Pound money bills of United Kingdom in Different value,Pound currency and finance.; Shutterstock ID 648867967
The Sunday Times’s Lucy Tobin tipped shares of neuroscience outfit Cambridge Cognition Holdings to readers.

It makes specialist software to help design clinical trials and has computerised cognitive assessments that are used by the likes of Pfizer and by hospitals in 100 countries.

Analysts in the City have yet to realise just how highly the pharmaceutical industry values the company, which is now benefitting from increases in the number of clinical trials and from more drugs being in the pipeline at pre-clinical stage, Tobin says.

Last year, the company signed up more clinical-trial contracts than ever, pushing it into the black and sending its sales up by half to £10.1m.

Cognition is also rolling out new products such as NeuroVocalix, which allows brain cognition to be assessed from voice markets without the need of expensive human experts.

“Singer Capital Markets predicts sales will rise 24 per cent by next year. The stock should surge, too – buy.”

The Financial Mail on Sunday’s Midas column told readers to hold onto their stock in insolvency practitioners Begbies Traynor and FRP, predicting that both were set to gain ground.

That was especially true of the latter, the tipster said, pointing to the firm’s 3.5% dividend yield.

“New investors could find particular upside from FRP.”

The Chancellor’s largesse kept their line of work from ballooning after Covid-19 hit, but those schemes had now ended, even as the country faced new economic problems and both companies were likely to benefit.

And whereas Begbies was focused on smaller firms, typically with fewer than 20 employees, FRP had made inroads into the larger end.

It had handled the administrations of Debenhams, Prezzo, and restaurant owner Corbin&King.

Furthermore, growth was expected both during the year ending on 30 April as well as during the following and beyond.

