Sunday share tips: Foresight Group, Flutter Entertainment

Kam KumarbyKam Kumar
April 25, 2021
in In the Press
The Financial Mail on Sunday’s Midas column called readers’ attention to shares of Foresight Group, pointing out the company’s long-track record in the renewable energy space, solid management and hence its long-term potential.
Founded in 1984, the company was aptly named by its founders, one of whom began the annual Earth Day summits in 1970 which brought together 1.0bn people at its last edition.

The group has been investing in renewable energies for nearly 15 years and now operates 33 funds, including Foresight Solar and Foresight Global Real Infrastructure.

Together, the funds own 300 projects providing renewable energy to almost 2.0m households.

A number of its funds also act as business angels, providing funds and advice to help small, often family-owned, businesses to grow.

Foresight’s approach has momentum on its side, with its assets under management shooting higher by 60% over the year to 31 March to reach £7.2bn.

Havng floated on the stock exchange in February, the firm is expected to become a decent dividend payer, with a payout of 1.0p expected for the year just ended, rising to 10.0p for the year to March 2022 and 16.0p in 2023.

“Having built Foresight into a successful private business, [Bernard Faiman] is determined to do even better in the public arena.

“The signs are encouraging. Green energy is all the rage among big institutional investors so demand for Foresight funds should be strong. And the group’s support for small businesses has widespread appeal as well. At £4.25, the shares are an attractive long-term buy.”

The Sunday Times’s Sabah Meddings recommended readers ‘buy’ shares of Flutter Entertainment, arguing that the firm was in a “good position” to profit from the liberalisation and expected growth in American sports-betting, notwithstanding its ongoing dispute with Fox.

Flutter owns 37.2% of the FanDuel brand in the US, as well as of Paddy Power and Betfair.

It is already the market leader in the US, sporting a 40% share and $1.1bn in gross gambling revenues.

What’s more, its chief, Peter Jackson, believes the market will be worth more than $20bn by 2025.

Nevertheless, under the terms of Flutter’s merger with the Stars Group in 2020, Fox, which was Stars’ media partner, has an option to purchase an 18.6% stake in FanDuel.

But Flutter and Fox are in a tussle over whether that option must be exercised at its “fair value” or market price or at the same price as Flutter did.

According to analysts at Redburn, the difference between paying at either of those two prices is about £1.0bn.

FanDuel is hoping that the dispute does not derail its plans to float in the US, but even if it doesn’t, some analysts believe it could hurt the valuation a bit.

Meddings also pointed out that if one applies the same valuation multiple to FanDuel as for US rival DraftKings, which recently floated and saw its stock triple in value, then Flutter shares could be worth as much as $25bn despite being on a forward price-to-earnings multiple of 44.2, a 40% premium to UK peer Entain.

“Despite its American dispute, Flutter is in a good position to win. Buy.”

This Week’s Most Read

  • Class of 2021 retirees at risk of running pension pots dry
    April 21, 2021

    Two thirds (66%) of 2021 retirees risk not having the pension savings to sustain their planned retirement income, according to a new report launched today

  • The Superbia Group commits to accountability and living its core values with the formation of a new independent ESG Advisory Board
    April 21, 2021

    The Superbia Group has today signalled its intent to live its values by announcing the appointment of a new independent ESG Advisory Board. The new

  • Par Equity steps up investment activity across the North of the UK
    April 23, 2021

    Par Equity is celebrating a record-breaking year despite the challenges inflicted by Covid-19 on much of the economy. Par deployed more than £17m of capital

  • New financial advice service from Vanguard aimed at retirement savers
    April 19, 2021

    Designed for investors saving for retirement, Vanguard Personal Financial Planning launches on the award-winning Vanguard UK Personal Investor platform – vanguardinvestor.co.uk/financial-advice. The service offers personalised

  • Family offices are realising money does grow on trees
    April 22, 2021

      By Michael Ackerman, CEO of EcoForests Asset Management The world’s wealthiest individuals are estimated to collectively transfer more than $15trn to their families by

  • A Positive Charge
    April 20, 2021

    Ben Constable-Maxwell, Head of Impact Investing at M&G Investments, is one of the driving forces behind the move to integrate ESG, sustainability and impact investing

  • A SPAC-tacular surge
    April 19, 2021

    Written by Christopher Butcher, Momentum Global Investment Management During a period of extreme volatility and a global pandemic, the initial public offering (IPO) market had

  • Is responsible investment having an impact?
    April 21, 2021

    #EarthDay2021: Vicki Bakhshi, Director in Responsible Investment at BMO Global Asset Management explores whether investor engagement on climate change is having a real-world impact. Parallel

  • #EarthDay2021 – Newable Ventures’ Angel Network completes record levels of investment in March
    April 22, 2021

    Circa £2m was invested across six companies in the month of March, a record level of investment for the 400 strong angel network and early

  • #EarthDay2021 – ESG Investing Reaches Critical Mass
    April 22, 2021

    Natixis Investment Managers surveyed 3,600 professional investors globally, including 500 institutional investors, 400 fund selectors and 2,700 financial professionals, about the issues that drive their

