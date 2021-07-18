Sunday share tips: Hyve Group, HydrogenOne

The Sunday Times’s Sabah Meddings told her readers to ‘buy’ shares of international conference and events organiser Hyve.

Writing in the newspaper’s ‘Inside the City’ column, Meddings pointed to the recovery in activity for the firm over the quarter to June and interest from various third parties.

During the second quarter, the firm held 18 live events, putting the yer-to-date total at 28, versus the roughly 130 typically seen prior to the pandemic.

But it also hosted 80 online events during the first half.

Furthermore, Hyve raised £126.6m via a rights issue in 2020 and since the start of the pandemic it had received £87m in insurance payouts.

That was on top of recently reported buyout interest from Carlyle.

That had recently come to naught, but earlier in July distressed-debt investor, Strategic Value Partners, had raised its stake in Hyve to 12%.

“Hyve’s performance is not expected to return to 2019 levels until 2024, and analysts are mixed on the stock. Peel Hunt has a 140p price target, while broker Numis has set a 160p target. Shares in Hyve closed on Friday at 121p, valuing the company at £320.8 million. Buy.”

The Financial Mail on Sunday’s Midas column touted shares of HydrogenOne, the first London listed fund dedicated to clean energy, to readers as a long/term buy, pointing out the sectors long term prospects and capable management.

HydrogenOne’s focus was on so called Green hydrogen, the technologies for making the gas entirely from non-polluting sources.

It was expected to account for 10% of global energy demand over time and over the next decade alone demand for hydrogen was forecast to grow 20 fold.

Just as important, the people running HydrogenOne, JJ Traynor and Richard Hulf, combined academic expertise with industry nous and, over the decades, had built up an enviable network of contacts, the tipster said.

And now, not only did they want to make the world greener, they also wanted to make money while doing so, targeting annual growth of 10 15% from 2023.

Shares of HydrogenOne, which was expected to float on the London Stock Exchange at the end of July, could be applied for through AJ Bell, Hargreaves Lansdown and Interactive Investor.

An alternative was to apply directly via the flotation prospectus on the companys website.

“Traynor and Hulf are starting small but they hope to scale up rapidly, providing much needed capital to small and mid-sized businesses and delivering returns for investors too,” Midas concluded.

“The pair know what they are doing, they are well connected and each investing £100,000 of their own money in the flotation. An attractive long-term buy.”