X

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

Sunday share tips: Softcat, Tesco

WebFinancialGroupbyWebFinancialGroup
April 11, 2021
in In the Press
Share this story
Share this story

The Sunday Times’s Sabah Meddings conceded that Softcat had done well out of the pandemic, but told readers the shares were only a ‘hold’ given their “punchy” valuation.

The information technology infrastructure and software outfit posted a 10.1% jump in sales for the six months to 31 January.

Aside from reselling software from the likes of Apple or Microsoft, the company also offered cloud and cybersecurity services.

Demand for the latter had become increasingly important as employees had been forced to work from home.

Public sector demand had also been boosted by Covid-19.

Furthermore, it had but a 3% share of a fragmented UK market and had no debt.

However, it needed to grow its shares of “customer wallets” from 15% to somewhere nearer 60% by identifying more of the technology that they needed, Meddings said.

To take note of too, its largest supplier, Microsoft, accounted for a quarter of it sales.

Then there was the valuation to a contend with, a “punchy” 42.8 times’ the company’s forward price-to-earnings ratio.

“It has been a winner from the pandemic, but it would take a bullish investor to pile in now. Hold.”

The Sunday Telegraph’s Questor team told its readers to ‘hold’ onto Tesco stock.

Key to their thinking, the grocer’s confirmation to analysts that it was no longer seeing “significant” profit dilution of its in-store sales.

The reason was straightforward, increased online shopping because of the pandemic had allowed greater economies of scale on the digital side by spreading its fixed costs across bigger volumes and more customers.

Clients had also increasingly been opting to use Tesco’s Click and Collect model, thus avoiding delivery costs and boosting profits.

And there was more.

The pandemic had also seen shoppers return to Tesco’s superstores from its German discounting rivals because their size meant shoppers were likely to bunch in particular places inside, the tipster said.

Another key rival, Asda, was less likely to be as aggressive on prices under its new owners.

All told, Questor said, grocers’ high gearing meant that Tesco’s bottom line should get a boost, as even relatively small increases in sales can translate into “big” rises in profits.

This Week’s Most Read

  • AJ Bell highlights the best performing funds and investment trusts in Q1 2021
    April 7, 2021

      UK funds enjoy a quarter at the top of the performance table ‘Safe’ bonds drop sharply Energy funds, resource funds and REITs bounce back

  • Octopus launch Octopus Moneycoach, taking financial coaching to the mass market
    April 7, 2021

    Octopus Group, the London headquartered financial services and energy firm, today announces its plan to launch Octopus Moneycoach with the acquisition of Hatch Financial Coaching

  • Supporting clients in vulnerable circumstances
    April 6, 2021

    Edward Grant, Director, Technical Connection division at St. James’s Place responsible for professional development, takes a practical look at what steps financial planners can take to

  • Tax Barrister, Michael Paulin, assesses the impact of IR35 on IFAs
    April 7, 2021

    ‘Nightmare IR35 legislation’ – how can IFAs protect themselves?  The inception of IR35, which more commonly is known as ‘off-payroll’ rules, can be traced to

  • Advisers recognise clients’ expectations of technology
    April 7, 2021

      Ross Laurie, CEO, Visible Capital, heralds a warning to adviser businesses to take a leap forward in automating their processes in order to improve

  • Fidelius Group acquires Robson Taylor IFA 
    April 9, 2021

      Fidelius Group, the independent chartered financial planning firm, announces the acquisition of Bath-based financial advisers, Robson Taylor IFA. The acquisition of Robson Taylor IFA,

  • Family wealth unlocked
    April 9, 2021

    Talking to IFA Magazine, Les Cameron, Head of Technical Services at Prudential, identifies some of the highlights from Prudential’s new Family Wealth Unlocked report which

  • Aviva Investors delivers on active ESG engagement commitment
    April 7, 2021

    Aviva Investors voted on 72,025 resolutions at 6,457 shareholder meetings – voting against 24% of management proposals, including 43% of pay-specific resolutions Aviva Investors undertook

  • Introducing… Ben Sweeney, Founder of Vidivet
    April 7, 2021

    What was your life like before Vidivet? I qualified as a vet back in 2008. Seeing trends in the veterinary market, I set up my

  • Investment Pathway 1 is runaway most popular choice for drawdown customers according to ii
    April 7, 2021

    One of the FCA’s four ‘Investment Pathways’ options to help drawdown customers invest their pension is emerging as a clear winner, according to interactive investor,

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin
    Twitter
    Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    IFA Magazine

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine