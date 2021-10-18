X

X

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

Sunday share tips: Stenprop, Carnival

Georgia ManorsbyGeorgia Manors
October 18, 2021
in In the Press
Share this story
Share this story

The Mail on Sunday’s Midas column tipped shares of property investment fund Stenprop among its picks for the year ahead, pointing to the company’s diversified client base, “high demand” for its properties and “decent” dividend income to back up its case.

Stenprop is chiefly a multi-let property firm with such contracts accounting for approximately 75% of its portfolio.

That focus has helped see Stenprop through the coronavirus downturn with many companies increasingly taking space on such sites as they shift towards digital.

“Some may have had high street shops that they no longer want. Others may have sold their goods via a distributor and are now selling directly to consumers. Either way, demand for sites has held up and rent collection has been robust,” Midas explained.

A chronic shortage for such sites is another plus.

So too is its diversified client base, with 1,300 tenants hailing from sectors as diverse as brewing or solar panels.

Stenprop is also reportedly keen to start offering customers all-in-one packages, including for heating, plumbing, wi-fi and other like services.

“At £1.36, Stenprop offers good long-term value and decent income, even without its fancy new digital ideas. Add those in and the shares look even more attractive.

“Buy.”

The Sunday Times’s Jill Treanor sounded a note of caution on the outlook for the FTSE 350’s five most bombed-out stocks of 2020.

In descending order from worst to best those were Hammerson, Capita, Cineworld, Petrofac and Carnival.

Shares of the former cratered 82.3% last year while stock in the latter was down by 61.5%.

Analysts at Liberum had a ‘hold’ recommendation on stock in Hammerson and those at Shore Capital had a similar stance on Capita.

Barclays meanwhile had included Carnival in its list of potential vaccine beneficiaries.

Fitch Ratings on the other hand had recently noted Cineworld could face another ‘cash crunch’ and Covid-19 had hit Capita’s recovery plan.

In any case, the common thread running through all those companies’ trading outlook for the next 12 months was the speed of the roll-out of Covid-19 vaccines.

Nonetheless, for Treynor “given what might be politely called the NHS’s history of struggling with logistics, you would be brave to bet on a smooth ride up.”

This Week’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine