Sunday share tips: tinyBuild, FRP Advisory

The Financial Mail on Sunday’s Midas column recommended shares of videogame maker, tinyBuild, to the “adventurous” investors among us.

Founded in 2013, the company’s first game was a flop among critics, but it now has more than 40 games in its portfolio, a pipeline with many more and a very large following on social media.

It also enjoys the backing of the creator of the famous ‘Minecraft’ game, Markus Persson.

Listed on AIM in March, the firm has a market value in excess of £500m.

Perhaps what differentiates the company the most from rivals is its strategy of creating sequels to successful games, including equally well-received books, comics and animated series based on them.

Worth noting, the global video game industry has a bigger annual turnover than film.

Its 2020 full-year results, due out on Tuesday, are expected to show sales up by a third to $48m (£34.0m), for a 28% rise in profits to $19m with further growth anticipated for 2021 and 2022.

“TinyBuild has had a strong debut on AIM but [co-founder Alex] Nichiporchik is intensely ambitious and the shares, currently at £2.55, should go far,” said Midas.

“An exciting buy for the adventurous investor.”

The Sunday Times’s Anna Menin told readers shares of FRP Advisory were a ‘hold’ because much of the expected demand for its services in the wake of the pandemic was already priced-in.

Shares in the restructuring specialist have surged 56% since floating on AIM in March 2020.

Last month, FRP told investors that sales for its first full year as a listed company would be up by 25% to £79m.

The outfit reported a 26% year-on-year decline in insolvency appointments.

However, it is growing its corporate finance team in order to limit its reliance on restructuring work.

FRP has also won big administration mandates, including for Debenhams, despite which government Covid support schemes have in fact proved a headwind.

“For all the corporate woe, many in the restructuring industry are questioning whether the predicted wave of insolvencies will actually happen, due to the success of the state’s support,” the tipster pointed out.

“There is still likely to be a jump in failures as the schemes are wound down, but it may be more of a stream than the once-feared tsunami.”

“FRP has been doing very well out of the pandemic, but much of this growth is already priced in. It’s time to take a breath and see what happens later this year. Hold.”