*Highlight text, right click and hit “search google” for more info on any of the featured topics*

Everybody, but everybody is on about coronavirus.

The Sunday Times tells you everything you need to know about coronavirus, like will your insurer pay for cancelled holidays? What if schools close and you have to stay home with the children?

They also advise how to ride out the market dip, suggesting tumbling prices because of the virus should not induce panic — au contraire, there are bargains to be had.

In other news, increasing numbers of home-movers are borrowing more than six and a half times their income to get a bigger house.

The dear old Premium Bond is made to feel its age as NS&I announces that it will cut the number of monthly winners of £50 and £100 Premium Bond prizes in half.

The Sunday Telegraph asks what coronavirus might mean for travel plans, savings, investments and pensions (strange order of priorities but hey).

Helpfully, they highlight a China fund which is the top performer so far in 2020 despite the coronavirus stock market panic.

They also identify stocks which ‘could soar in a coronavirus pandemic’

And just in case you were feeling quite chipper, they bring you down by reporting that coronavirus has sent markets into panic. The good news is that there are safe havens which can protect savings.

The Mail on Sunday suggests three simple steps which will protect a nest egg when the markets turn savage.

They also advise that ‘Fear is not good at keeping investments safe’ as investors are warned not to panic, despite coronavirus wreaking stock market havoc.

The paper reports that The Competition and Markets Authority has said it is concerned that leasehold homeowners have been unfairly treated and prospective buyers could be being misled by housing developers.

However, they offer tips for spotting and buying a repossessed property, and suggest how to beat the competition and discover a bargain.

With just over a month to go until the end of the tax year, there’s essential ISA advice to help your clients bag a savings bargain.

Just a thought – “People say ‘Bill, are you an optimist?’ And I say, ‘I hope so.’” (Bill Bailey)