The Sunday Times notes that deals for first-time buyers are vanishing, but homeowners can get great rates.

A cautionary tale – a tax adviser who avoided paying thousands of pounds in stamp duty on his own home has been fined £60,000 for failing to warn a client that the taxman was clamping down on a similar tax avoidance scheme.

The paper also gives the nod to bargain bucket stocks that your clients may find worth checking out.

The Mail on Sunday tells us that Hargreaves Lansdown has decided it is time to overhaul the way it goes about drawing up its fund best buys to make them less of a pushy sales tool; as they overhaul their Wealth 50 list, they insist Woodford would never have made it on to their new shortlist.

Looking at the US, the paper suggests that despite the risks (and the Donald), the US offers huge rewards for the brave and advise how portfolios can be made great again.

Topically, they ask whether the great pub return will be a tonic for investors or lead to a financial hangover.

The Sunday Telegraph, which appears to have ignored the fact that I’ve been paying good coin for some little while to penetrate its swingeing firewall asks if the pubs are reopening, is it time to invest? Brokers say all three of the largest British pub chains listed on the stock market are worth buying.

They also raise the issue of ethical investment in an article which offers pension advice from Gary Lineker and Richard Curtis; UK pension savings are worth £3 trillion – money which could do good.

Another article focuses on property – investors are smelling profit as the demand for holiday lets soars in this staycation summer. Bookings for short term holiday lets are already up 156pc on last year and investors are capitalising on higher occupancy rates and yields.

Just remind them it’s not all like “Escape to the Country” or “Homes under the Hammer” – these are bizarre times.

“Whatever you do, always give 100%. Unless you’re donating blood” (Bill Murray)

Let’s keep staying cautious, folks – better safe etc