The Sunday Times is concerned about the hidden costs of comparison websites; your clients increasingly use them to get a better deal, but up to a quarter of what they pay is taken as commission.

There’s advice about how to retire when the country is in a deep recession, asking the experts what your clients should do if their pension pot has plummeted.

And despite the desperate A-level fiasco, there is perhaps the merest stidge of good news – for the risk-takers, maturing child trust funds are turning out to be well worth a Babycham or three.

The Mail on Sunday is a tad lacklustre; presumably Neil Woodford and his hounds are all away or in quarantine.

They do suggest that your clients could clean up with hand sanitiser firm Byotrol as it battles against coronavirus infections around the globe.

The paper warns that investment opportunities endorsed by stars such as Ed Sheeran, Holly Willoughby and Sir Richard Branson are almost certainly scams, mostly relating to cryptocurrencies.

The good news, however, is that Britain’s economy is on course for rapid recovery from the coronavirus crisis, according to the Bank of England’s chief economist Andy Haldane.

The Sunday Telegraph mourns the end of the party for peer-to-peer investments as loans turn sour and investors withdraw millions.

It appears that pensioners are eyeing holiday lets to cash in on the staycation boom; the average income of a holiday let owner was £21,000 in 2019, according to lettings firm Sykes.

There’s an interesting word of caution – falling house prices should benefit first-time buyers who can nab a property at a lower price. But in the reality of a recession, they will not find it any easier to get on the ladder.

