*Highlight text, right click and hit “search google” for more info on any of the featured topics*

The Sunday Times asks if investors should cash in; they tell us that returns in two giant funds have flagged, sparking fears their stellar runs may end. The paper adds that big investors have been selling their stakes in behemoth funds run by Lindsell Train and Fundsmith, two of Britain’s most popular investment managers. Jupiter, one of the largest institutional backers of the £18.8bn Fundsmith Equity fund, has sold millions of units since 2017.

There’s also news that victims of PPI mis-selling could be due tax rebates totalling as much as £350m.

A case history reveals how joining an anti-spending revolution in 2020 could shave years off your working life via the Financial Independence Retire Early (Fire) movement.

The Sunday Telegraph carries an alarming report that novice investors are borrowing tens of thousands of pounds via loans or credit cards for training courses after being sold the dream of “financial freedom” by salesmen such as YouTube star Samuel Leeds.

Actually, there are two more articles putting a righteous boot into Mr. Leeds, so he’s clearly rattled more than one cage.

The paper also asks if their readers are planning to retire at 60; if so, it advises how to make their money last a lifetime – while paying as little tax as possible.

Your clients can also learn how “going full Monzo” can damage their credit score.

And so to the Mail on Sunday, which reports that experts demand inheritance tax reform as research reveals that THOUSANDS have to fill in forms for nothing.

They also tell us that weather fear has triggered a rush for ethical investments as inflow for ESG funds jump from £3bn to £10bn.

From slimming down debts to boosting ISAs, the paper offers a wealth workout to give finances “real muscle”.

And they talk to fund manager Kartik Kumar, who performed a multi-million pound U-turn to avoid Neil Woodford’s mistake in a cautionary tale about fund managers gambling your clients’ cash on companies they don’t understand.

A musing for Monday – “Science knows it doesn’t know everything; otherwise, it’d stop. But just because science doesn’t know everything doesn’t mean you can fill in the gaps with whatever fairy tale most appeals to you.” (Dara O’Briain)

Have a great week!