According to the Mail on Sunday, investigations so far into the Woodford debacle have been as transparent as Kim Jong Un’s North Korea.

The paper also asks if anyone should invest in the BRICS today; they take a look a decade after Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa were tipped for growth.

They recommend that if your clients want six ways to get better savings rates, they should ditch the Big Six bank Scrooges for a start.

The Sunday Telegraph tells a saver’s tale; ‘I’m being charged £7,500 to move my own pension’ -current regulations require savers to seek advice before making a transfer out of a defined benefit pension and such advice doesn’t, um, come for free, does it?

However, pensions just became an even better way to avoid IHT and the paper explains how a landmark court case has cemented pensions as the vehicle of choice for sheltering tax.

The paper’s campaign to compensate overcharged investors has been backed by MPs; we’re told that hundreds of thousands of investors have paid more just because they invested before 2013.

They suggest that if your clients fear they missed out on the tech boom, they may not be too late -Apple has hit $2 trillion, Tesla is soaring and valuations of the big-hitters are sky high. These are the stocks that could keep on climbing.

The paper has sympathy with peer-to-peer investors who have been left wondering how much they’ll get back after Lendy’s collapse.

