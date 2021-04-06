Supporting clients in vulnerable circumstances

As a regulator, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has worked hard to give clarity and in its recent finalised guidance (FG21/1) it reiterated the four key vulnerability drivers of:

During the period between March 2020 and October 2020 there was a 15% increase in vulnerability characteristics, mainly in financial resilience as a result of the pandemic, as employers or owner managed businesses were impacted by lockdown. If we consider vulnerability as a spectrum, it is the accumulation of circumstances that is likely to increase client risk. It is the role of everyone in the profession to look out for the signs and help raise awareness of the support available.

Clients in vulnerable circumstances are likely to have increased stress levels, perhaps distracted by the emotion of the situation, or because of additional responsibilities. It is not uncommon for them to lack perspective or make reckless decisions. Planners should consider how they can adapt their processes to ensure that they are confident the client is not disadvantaged because of their vulnerability. Being knowledgeable about the spectrum of vulnerability and being empathetic are important skills to embrace.

Become a vulnerability champion

One way of encouraging clients to utilise the assistance available, either from third parties or advisory firms, is to become a vulnerability champion so that you and your firm are recognised as a safe and trusted pair of hands. Making it easy to access support by clearly signposting additional resources via your website, or including it in your literature, helps raise awareness and may even mitigate the need for clients to seek additional support in the long-term. There is excellent expertise available from the charity sector which you and your firm could signpost, for example, MacMillan Cancer Support, for their online financial guidance and support to individuals and families impacted by Cancer. Earlier this year, the Personal Finance Society launched the Financial Vulnerability Taskforce which is a great initiative to raise awareness. It includes a nine-statement charter that UK personal finance professionals can sign committing to a set of minimum standards and includes a charter logo that can be added to website and literature. Many professionals have already signed up and have promoted the initiative to their clients and professional connections through their social media posts and newsletters.

During the pandemic I heard of many financial planners who have innovated their approaches and spent a significant amount of time ensuring that their clients have been able to use video conferencing or online secure messaging tools. There has been an increase in client contact with shorter video meetings including facilitating family wealth meetings bringing the wider family into the discussion. Where there has been low digital capability, planners have adapted their processes to ensure clients are not excluded. They have also discussed the risks of online scams and how clients can take effective precautions. Some advisers as part of their onboarding process obtain written consent from their clients detailing who they should contact, if they believe their client is at risk of scammers. Whilst the GDPR rules have flexibility where client harm is concerned this approach removes any doubt.