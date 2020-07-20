peter_IFAMAG reads Twitter so you don’t have to.

EY gave Wirecard forewarning of KPMG audit, the FT reports today. APPG Banking gets its ruling over reflective loss. Money marketer reveals 16% of Financial Advice firms received government loans during COVID pandemic.

The US is seeing a V-shaped recovery, following last weeks data demonstrating a similar trajectory in China.

THE V-SHAPED RECOVERY WE JUST EXPERIENCED In today's @Markets newsletter, I wrote about how by some measures, we've already experienced a genuine V-Shaped Recovery, and the question now is if Congress pulls the plug. https://t.co/gC2ZuuNU0i pic.twitter.com/phRE6z3J4x — Joe Weisenthal (@TheStalwart) July 20, 2020

The FT continues its forensic investigation into the Wirecard scandal.

“Reporting solely on KPMG's forensic investigation [into the TPA business that was later exposed as a sham] carries the danger of misinterpretation,” EY told its long-term client Wirecard one day ahead of the publication of the KPMG audit. https://t.co/ZsafWvEUhA — Olaf Storbeck (@OlafStorbeck) July 19, 2020

The Supreme Court rules on reflective loss following APPG Banking’s intervention. They have put together a webinar to help explain its importance.

This webinar helpfully explains the Supreme Court decision on reflective loss subsequent to the @APPGBanking intervention. This is game-changing for those with personal guarantees and creditors of limited companies which have been made insolvent by bank misconduct. https://t.co/QnpNPv86rt — APPG Banking (@APPGbanking) July 20, 2020

Gold Bullion closes on a record high.

Gold company shares are soaring in South Africa as bullion closes in on a record https://t.co/MAmDmCzAPq pic.twitter.com/tR48c5pdIw — Bloomberg Markets (@markets) July 20, 2020

FCA data shows 16% of Advice firms received government support during the pandemic.

Revealed: 16% of advice firms receive government loans https://t.co/mWQW8Uw4py — Michael Klimes (@MikeKlimes_MM) July 20, 2020

And finally, Neil F Liversbridge calls out MP’s call for a review of pension tax relief.

Dear all members of Parliament: Before you start sniping at the tax relief Joe Public gets on pension contributions, maybe you should lead by example and give up your generous DB scheme in favour of a DC scheme like most people have to have these days? https://t.co/R7uUcpon4D — Neil F Liversidge (@NeilFLiversidge) July 20, 2020

