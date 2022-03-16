X

Sure Valley Ventures Closes First Fund II Investment In Creative Tech Start-up RETìníZE

Rebecca TomesbyRebecca Tomes
March 16, 2022
in GBI, News
Photo of the RETìníZE team.
Share this story

Sure Valley Ventures, the founder-led VC firm that invests in high growth software companies, has led a £2 million seed round in RETìníZE Limited, the award-winning creative-tech company based in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

​RETìníZE is developing an innovative software product called Animotive that is harnessing the latest VR technologies to transform the 3D animation production process.  This investment will drive the next two-year step in its growth journey and the global rollout of Animotive.

Sure Valley Ventures has made an initial £1 million investment in the Belfast-based creative tech start-up. This is the first investment from its recently announced  £95 million UK Software Fund, which included a cornerstone £50 million investment from the British Business Bank through its Enterprise Capital Funds programme.

Sure Valley recently announced plans to expand its London and Cambridge presence with an office in Manchester to allow better access for the team to proactively reach out to the creative and innovation clusters in Scotland and Northern Ireland. Sure Valley plans to invest into 25 software companies from across the UK through its new fund.

Sure Valley Ventures Principal, Isabelle O’Keeffe, said: “We are delighted to support RETìníZE hot on the heels of launching our new software fund, as this innovative company enters an exciting new phase. We recognise that the immersive software sector is poised for exponential growth, and the plans that RETìníZE has for Animotive will position the company at the forefront of this expansion. We will continue to identify new opportunities in Metaverse, AI and Cybersecurity as we deploy our Fund II capital, with a focus on UK companies which are bringing a disruptive innovation to market, like RETìníZE.”

