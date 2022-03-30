X

X

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

Sustainability through collaboration: solutions to close the adoption and funding gap

Annie GomesbyAnnie Gomes
March 30, 2022
in Featured, IFA Magazine, News
Share this story
Share this story

Join us live and in-person at Reset Connect London, 28 – 29 June 2022, ExCeL London

Reset Connect London 2022, part of London Climate Action Week, is the UK’s largest sustainability ecosystem and green investment gathering.

Reset Connect London will bring together sustainability change-makers, business leaders, entrepreneurs, government and investors to drive forward much needed action; action from finance, action in our strategies, action from government, action from the climate change leaders.

The event provides sustainability-driven businesses & industry professionals, finance, Investors & advisers, start-ups, entrepreneurs & founders, sustainable events professionals present & future net-zero business solutions and the financing to implement them, bridging the gap between sustainability change-makers, business leaders, government and funding.

Use the following code when registering to receive your 15% discount on registration: IfDc15

Have a look at the 120+ industry-leading speakers that will be joining us at Reset Connect London 2022 here

This Week’s Most Read

This Week’s Podcasts Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

    © 2022 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine